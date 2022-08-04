South Brunswick police investigating woman’s possible violent abduction

South Brunswick Police responded to Route 130 near Dayton Toyota searching for a woman who witnesses claimed was yelling for help, as a possible abductor violently yanked her back inside.

ALERT-NEED PUBLIC HELP

Police looking for white tractor cab in video.

At 2pm woman seen yelling for help, bleeding from cab on Rt 130 headed towards Ridge Rd.

Suspect – Older white male,bald,white beard.

Victim- white/Hispanic female,20s,long brown hair.

INFO CALL 732-329-4646

Officers received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday from a witness who said the female victim was bleeding from her face and yelling for help from within a white tractor-trailer cab.

The witness said the female appeared to be bleeding from her face as the male truck driver pulled her back into the cab and the vehicle headed south on Route 130 before getting off at the Ridge Road ext.

Police described the victim as a White or Hispanic female, in her 20s, with long brown hair and wearing a brown flannel shirt.

An older and bald White male with a white beard, who was wearing a blue shirt, appeared to be the woman’s captor.

Detectives recovered videos showing the tractor-trailer cab on Route 130.

Police are following up on several leads received this evening.

Police are asking the public to share information about the white Volvo tractor-trailer cab with blue letters on the side by calling (732) 329-4646.

You may also report suspected suspicious, criminal, or incidents by calling (732) 329-4646, or by visiting Police Headquarters at 540 Ridge Road, South Brunswick, or via email to PDRec@sbpdnj.net

