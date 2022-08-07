Jersey City double shooting killed one man, critically injured another

One man was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting early Sunday near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place in Jersey City, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Suarez said the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the shooting, which happened at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Video of the scene near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place in Jersey City, where police are investigating a double shooting, was taken by Dakota Santiago of freedomnews.tv, and posted on YouTube.

The Jersey City Police Department was notified of shots fired in the area and responding Officers located two victims – a 46-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the middle body and a 49-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Both victims were transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where Keshean Nettles, 46, of Jersey City, was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will report the official cause and manner of death but the case in being investigated as a gunshot homicide.

Suarez said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at: www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org

All information will be kept confidential.

