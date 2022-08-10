Gun makers sold $1 billion AR15 rifles to civilians

American gun manufacturers collected more than $1 billion in revenue from selling military-style assault weapons to civilians, according to Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Maloney released her findings from the committee’s investigation into five major gun manufacturers’ sales and marketing of AR-15-style assault rifles, the weapons of choice for murderers responsible for America’s deadly mass shootings.

The panel is looking at the role of the firearms industry in America’s gun violence epidemic.

“How much are the lives of America’s children, teachers, parents, and families worth to gun manufacturers? My Committee’s investigation has revealed that the country’s major gun manufacturers have collected more than $1 billion in revenue from selling military-style assault weapons to civilians,” Maloney said.

“These companies are selling the weapon of choice for mass murderers who terrorize young children at school, hunt down worshippers at churches and synagogues, and slaughter families on the Fourth of July,” Maloney said. “In short, the gun industry is profiting off the blood of innocent Americans.”

“My committee has found that the business practices of these gun manufacturers are deeply disturbing, exploitative, and reckless,” Maloney said. “These companies use aggressive marketing tactics to target young people—especially young men—and some even evoke symbols of white supremacy.”

Maloney said not even one of the gun makers “bothers to keep track of the death and destruction caused by their products.”

“Today, my committee will hear testimony from CEOs of two gun manufacturers, and I look forward to these executives answering for their actions,” Maloney said. “I hope my committee’s findings and hearing serve as a call to action ahead of this week’s historic House vote to ban assault weapons and end the outrageous liability shield enjoyed by gun manufacturers.”

Although the Maloney said, “I will continue to push for accountability for the out-of-control gun industry so we can end America’s gun violence epidemic.”

On May 26, 2022, following the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Maloney sent letters to Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., Sig Sauer, Inc., and Bushmaster Firearms Industries, Inc. seeking information on their sale and marketing of AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and similar firearms.

