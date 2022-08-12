Atlantic City woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for dealing heroin

An Atlantic City woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted at trial of two drug distribution offenses.

Rajeri Curry, 33, was previously convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, following a nine-day trial before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden federal court.

Judge Hillman imposed the sentence on Aug. 11, 2022, in Camden federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial, law enforcement executed a search at Curry’s residence on Jan. 17, 2018.

Inside Curry’s home, law enforcement recovered heroin, stamped with the words “DOA” and “BODY COUNT,” which Curry intended to distribute to her customers in Atlantic City.

Also, between March and June of 2018, Curry conspired with drug suppliers in Newark to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Hillman sentenced Curry to three years of supervised release.

