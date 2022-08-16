Newark man indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill teenage girl

A Newark man was indicted today for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a minor girl.

Armando Conceicao, 57, is charged in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger did not explain why Conceicao wanted the girl killed or give any indication about how the plan was foiled.

According to the indictment, Conceicao communicated with another individual for the purposes of killing or locating another person to kill the victim in May 2021.

Conceicao met with his hired hitman around that time and provided the victim’s address in Texas, her photograph, and some cash so that the assassin could conduct reconnaissance at the victim’s residence.

The hitman drove from New Jersey to Texas, where he photographed the victim’s residence, a car belonging to the victim’s father, and the surrounding area.

Conceicao instructed the hitman to proceed with the scheme to murder the victim.

The murder-for-hire charge is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...