Former Jersey City investment banker charged with cyberstalking colleagues

A former investment bank employee was arrested today in Hudson County for cyberstalking former bank colleagues.

Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, is charged by complaint with cyberstalking. Shind was to appear by videoconference today before U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Shind engaged in a pattern of harassment directed towards at least four female victims by employing means of electronic communications, including text messages and computing services platforms, to threaten grievous bodily injury and death from April 2020 to November 2021.

Shind began a campaign of cyberstalking multiple victims after his termination from a bank where he and the victims were employed.

Shind sent messages stating his intention to kill the victims and their families and referred to himself as a “predator.”

“Ur prey and I’m the predator. Don’t ever forget I know where u sleep. I know what train line u take, and I know where u work,” said one message that was allegedly sent by Shind to a coworker. “Just ask ur lil friend there’s nothing anyone can do to help. I’ll be the last person u ever cooperated against. They used u and left u for me. I swear ur done for. If I have to touch ur family to get at u then so be it. That includes ur niece.”

Another victim was sent a message introduced as evidence that stated, “I hope your mom catches COVID-19 and your siblings get orphaned. Hope you got a two-for-one deal on Urns to stick her ashes in.”

The charge of cyberstalking is punishable by five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.

According to information online, Shind is currently employed in the Compliance Department at Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. based in New York City. A message asking for confirmation from Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. has neet been answered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...