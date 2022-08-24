Perth Amboy drug kingpin pleaded guilty to leading distribution operation

A Middlesex County man today admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization that operated out of a drug mill located in the Bronx, New York.

Luis Cabrera, 37, of Perth Amboy, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi in Newark federal court to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Five other individuals have previously pleaded guilty to charges arising from this investigation: Pedro Acosta Ramos, 34; Rodolfo Antonio Acosta Liriano, 38; Johan Manuel Lopez Brito, 35; Humberto Antonio Rodriguez, 35; and Julian Brito Sanchez, 50.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Cabrera was a leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine to customers in New Jersey and elsewhere fFrom 2019 to June 2020.

He operated a drug mill in an apartment located in the Bronx, New York.

On June 30, 2020, law enforcement searched the mill and recovered heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. The quantity of heroin amounted to 8,650 individual doses.

Law enforcement seized the drug trafficking organization’s distribution materials, including glassine baggies, tape, scales, cutting agents to mix with narcotics to increase their weight and value, and stamps for the branding of the drugs.

Cabrera was at the mill during the search and was arrested.

On previous occasions, Cabrera met with conspirators in New Jersey and also purchased supplies for the mill in New Jersey.

Cabrera faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.

