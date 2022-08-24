Two New Jersey men face justice: 1 charged, 1 sentenced for child porn

An Essex County man was sentenced today to 135 months in prison for distributing multiple images and videos of child pornography, and an Atlantic City man admitted to possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Cory Newman, 44, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, agents with Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, (HSI) served a search warrant at Newman’s residence in Atlantic City and discovered electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually abused on May 20, 2021.

Because Newman has been previously convicted of possession of child pornography, the charge of possession of child pornography carries an enhanced mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.

Mauricio Calderon, 51, of Belleville, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an information charging him with one count of distribution of child pornography.

Judge Cecchi imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Calderon used an encrypted, internet-based application to distribute multiple graphic videos depicting the sexual assault of minors from March 2020 to April 10, 2020.

During the course of the investigation, Calderon publicly posted multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, some of which featured infants and toddlers, in a chatroom, and also sent links that redirected to web pages containing child pornography.

Law enforcement also discovered numerous videos and images of child sexual abuse on Calderon’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home in September 2020.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Cecchi sentenced Calderon to 10 years of supervised release.

