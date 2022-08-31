Toddler baked to death in parked car

A two-year-old child was found dead inside a locked car on Summerall Road in Franklin Township.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Officer confirmed the death and said the child was left unattended.

Reports indicated that the victim was in the vehicle for several hours but officials have not provided many details.

“Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office along with Franklin Township Police are actively investigating a child fatality which occurred within the jurisdiction of Franklin Township,” Frank Roman. “Authorities have notified the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office who will be responding to conduct the investigation. No further details will be released at this time while investigators conduct their investigation.”

The child was found just before 3:30 pm and rushed to a hospital but efforts to revive the infant were unsuccessful.

Temperatures at the time of the incident in Somerset County were around 91 degrees with 51 percent humidity levels, according to the National Weather Service.

