FBI says it is working to protect people

While the agency has come under partisan criticism for probing foreign interference in US election, investigating possible crimes committed by former President Donald Trump and his associate, or slow-going on prosecutions related to the attempted coup d’etat on Ja nuary 6, 2021, the FBI says it is working to ensure people can live free from fear.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announted that nearly 6,000 violent gang members were arrested over the past four months, as the FBI conducted operations with state and local law enforcement partners to get thousands of suspected criminals and more than 2,700 guns off the streets.

“I believe the FBI’s most sacred duty is to ensure people can live free from fear in their own homes and neighborhoods,” said Wray. “To that end, we dedicate agents, analysts, and technical resources across the country to work with state and local law enforcement on these operations.”

As violent crime has increased in the last two years, the FBI and our partners worked diligently to address it.

Nearly 6,000 violent criminals and drug offenders were arrested between May 1 and September 2, in federal, state, and local cases.

The FBI has also made 206 arrests in commercial robberies involving convenience stores and other retail locations during these summer months.

As in all of the FBI’s investigations, working with law enforcement partners throughout the country is crucial.

“Our state and local partners are the ones who are policing the streets on a daily basis,” said FBI Criminal Investigative Division Section Chief Jose Perez. “We are collaborating with our partners, sharing information and intelligence, identifying priorities, finding problem areas, and working those areas through our task forces.”

One of the crimes that has seen a spike recently is carjackings, especially as supply chain disruptions have made cars more valuable than ever.

The FBI has formed carjacking task forces and working groups with law enforcement in several cities affected by spikes in the number of violent thefts of occupied vehicles.

Another area the FBI helps state and local partners, is by investigating groups of violent criminals, just as the agency has done throughout its history.

“We can supplement local resources and bring that expertise to the table. We can help our partners investigate the full scope of a violent criminal organization that’s maybe not immediately visible and then come up with ways to disrupt or dismantle that organization,” Perez said.

As a result of these joint efforts, law enforcement was able to disrupt the operations of nearly 845 gangs and violent criminal enterprises and get to the heart of more than 100 of these groups by arresting key leaders and seizing their assets.

