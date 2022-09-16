This land is your land, and voting is the way to clean up the mess we’ve made

The November election is a less than two months away so it is a good time to consider your options for casting a ballot and taking time to consider the importance of choice you should make as a citizen.

Voters around the nation will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election. In New Jersey, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Your polling location information can be found using the online search tool here.

New Jersey election officials say now is the time to register to vote or apply for a vote by mail ballot but here are some deadlines for those who procrastinate.

The last day to register to vote is October 18, 2022

The deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail for General Election is November 1

The deadline for Application to Receive General Election Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters is November 4

The deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications for General Election is November 7 by 3:00 p.m.

In recent elections, voters have made it clear they want options for how and when to cast their ballot by choosing to do so absentee in record numbers.

New Jersey voters who plan to vote by mail in November’s general election should apply for a ballot now to avoid postal delays.

Local clerks will begin mailing out voter ballots by the end of September.

The Secretary of State’s office reported that 302,798 of the 766,012 votes in this year’s primary were cast in advance, but only 20,230 citizens used ‘early voting’ locations to cast their ballots while 282,568 people returned vote by mail ballots.

