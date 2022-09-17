Jersey City woman charged with murder for man who months after stabbing

A Jersey City woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man from stabbing injuries.

According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the woman, 28-year-old Sykirrah Kirkland, was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in connection with the death of Omar Boatwright, 29, also of Jersey City.

On February 19, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to 67 Lexington Avenue in Bergen-Lafayette on reports of a fight.

There they found Boatwright suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

On July 9, Boatwright was readmitted to the hospital to be treated for medical complications related to the stabbing and he died on Friday, July 16.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that “The Cause of Death was Complications of an Abdominal Stab/Delayed Death and the Manner of Death was Homicide.”

Kirkland was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and various weapons offenses, at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, September 14 and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her initial court appearance.

