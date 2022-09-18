Korean-Style Beef recalled

More than 22,000 pounds of frozen beef were recalled Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, due to undeclared allergens.

Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC, a Harlingen, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen products are labeled as Korean-Style Beef, but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product, which contains milk.

The items were produced on July 22, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]: 9.25-oz. cartons labeled as “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” with lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons contained a chicken-based product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

