As the election nears, Trenton is on track to match record level of murders

Less then three weeks after Mayor Reed Gusciora announced that the capital city has made significant progress in reducing violent gun-related crime, Trenton’s murder rate is back on track to match or exceed the record-high number of murders documented in 2020 and 2021.

Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Caroll said the city’s 15th homicade victim of the year was a man who had been found shot in the chest on September 20, 2022.

Just before 8:00 p.m., Trenton Police received a Shot Spotter activation for seven rounds in the area of 6 Howard Street.

Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as Keenan Anthony Trower, 31, of Hamilton, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a maroon Cadillac sedan

Keenan A Trower

Police said Trower was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Authorities believe Trower was parked at the intersection of Hancock and Howard streets when a gunman walked up and fired seven rounds into the vehicle.

The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center by Trenton Emergency Medical Services paramedics but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to published reports, Trower pleaded guilty to carjacking at gunpoint on New Year’s morning in 2011, a 35-year-old Trenton man who was giving him a lift home.

Superior Court Judge Mark Fleming sentenced Trower to 12 years in prison and he was released on November 4, 2020.

The Trenton Shooting Response Team and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force were notified and responded to the scene.

There have been 15 reported homicides in the City of Trenton in 2022.

There were 20 reported homicides in Trenton in each of the previous years, 2020 and 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...