Two Trenton teenagers, one adult charged for possession of firearms

Detectives on patrol in the area of Academy Street in Trenton spotted a male acting suspiciously, but when they stopped to investigate, 18-year-old Khyzir Davis fled on foot.

After a brief pursuit, Davis was tackled and officers found a 9mm Beretta APX semi-automatic handgun loaded with four rounds in his possession.

Davis was taken to headquarters without incident and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Handgun), Resisting by Flight, and Obstructing the Administration of Law.

In a separate case, detectives received information indicating that a male suspect was in possession of a handgun in the area of Monmouth Street and Walnut Avenue.

The detectives observed a young male with a handgun, and they moved in to investigate.

Trenton police found a juvenile in possession of a stolen 9mm Ruger Security semi-automatic handgun loaded with ten rounds.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident, taken to police headquarters —where juvenile complaints were filed for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Handgun) and Receiving Stolen Property — and then he was confined at the Middlesex Youth Correctional facility.

City Violent Crimes Unit Detectives conducting surveillance in the area of Boudinot Street say they observed Papino Lloyd, 22, of Trenton in possession of a handgun.

They attempted to stop Lloyd and he fled, discarding a handgun in the process.

The suspect was eventually apprehended and found to be in possession of a Polymer handgun without a serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun.

He also had in his possession a high-capacity magazine and an amount of crack cocaine that appeared to be packaged for distribution.

This incident occurred within 1000’ of a school and 500’ of a park.

Trenton Police charged Lloyd with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Prohibited Weapons and Devices – High Capacity Magazine, Defaced Firearm, Certain Persons not to Possess a Handgun, Certain Persons not to Possess Ammunition, Possession of a Handgun during a CDS Offense, Possession of CDS Crack-Cocaine, Possession of CDS Crack-Cocaine w/Intent to distribute, Possession of CDS Crack-Cocaine w/Intent w/in 1000’ of a School, Possession of CDS Crack-Cocaine w/Intent w/in 500’ of a Park, Obstructing the Administration of Law, and Resisting Arrest.

There have been 55 reported homicides in Trenton since January 1, 2020.

Mayor Reed Gusciora recently claimed that the capital city has made significant progress in reducing violent gun-related crime, but Trenton’s murder rate is on track to match or exceed the record-high number of murders documented in 2020 and 2021.

Gusciora is being challenged by West Ward Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, Council President Kathy McBride and

