Passaic County man sentenced to 7 years for possessing child pornography

The founder of Living Adventure Tours in Sussex County, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Vaughn Tiedeman, 49, of West Milford, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty to charges that he collected hundreds of images depicting child pornography before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton.

Judge Wigenton imposed the 7-year sentence on Sept. 21, 2022, in Newark federal court.

Tiedeman was arrested by federal Homeland Security agents on child porn trafficking charges in early 2019.

According to documents filed in this case, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and statements made in court, Tiedeman downloaded and possessed more than 600 images of child sexual abuse, including images of young children and depictions of violence between July 2018 and April 2019.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Tiedeman to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $9,000 to the victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...