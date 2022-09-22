Trenton Police investigating a ‘suspicious death’ on Park Avenue

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are

investigating a suspicious death in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri

reported.

If this suspicious death is ruled a homicide this will be Trenton’s 16th homicide of 2022.

On September 21, 2022, authorities in Trenton received a call for a well-being check

at a residence on Park Avenue.

Trenton Police Communications Center received a call for a well-being check on a woman that lives at 907 Park Avenue, a single-family home located in the Villa Park neighborhood.

Nobody answered the door when police officers arrived on the scene, so the Trenton Fire Department was requested and forced entry was made.

Police searched the first and second floors with no results but they located the body of a dead person in the basement.

MidJersey.news reported that the welfare check for the person at the Park Avenue address was initially requested by a relative who found a wallet in a car and believed to have seen bullet holes at the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at

(609) 989-6406 or email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

A search of public records shows that Corrine M. Daniels, 41, is affiliated with the Libertarian Party and registered to vote at 907 Park Avenue in Trenton.

The dead woman’s body was found three weeks after Mayor Reed Gusciora announced that the capital city has made significant progress in reducing violent gun-related crime.

Gusciora is being challenged by West Ward Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and two other candidates in the upcoming election for mayor.

