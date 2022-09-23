Camden drug dealer with four priors sentenced to 130 months in prison

A Camden County man with four prior felony convictions was sentenced to 130 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and to illegally possessing a firearm, announced.

Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence on Sept. 22, 2022, in Camden federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executing a search warrant on Oct. 1, 2020, at Burrell’s residence found 2,521 wax folds and three sandwich-sized clear plastic bags containing more than 300 grams of fentanyl, approximately $34,000 in U.S. currency, and a loaded handgun in a bedroom used by Burrell.

That same day, Burrell was arrested in Camden County and a search found him to be in possession of 418 wax folds containing fentanyl.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Burrell to five years of supervised release.

