Camden carjacker confesses to conspiring to commit 8 robberies

A Camden man admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations in southern New Jersey.

Kamau Bradshaw, 20, of Camden, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.

Bradshaw and another defendant, Paul Rogers, were arrested and charged by criminal complaint on Sept. 17, 2021.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, two masked men carrying an AR-style rifle robbed a gas station in Pennsauken, on Sept. 14, 2021.

One of the robbers wore a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and scuffed tan work boots.

The second robber wore a tan hooded sweatshirt with “REACTIVE” printed on the sleeves and striped boxer shorts.

They obtained cash and cigarettes while brandishing the firearm.

Shortly after the robbery, two individuals were seen returning to a residence in Camden with a large duffle bag.

On Sept. 17, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at the Camden residence and recovered, among other items, a duffle bag, an AR-style rifle, a gray Nike sweatshirt, scuffed tan work boots, and a tan hooded sweatshirt with “REACTIVE” printed on the sleeves.

Bradshaw and Rogers were present when law enforcement agents executed the search warrant, at which time Bradshaw was wearing striped boxer shorts consistent with those worn by one of the robbers during the robbery.

Bradshaw admitted his role in eight gas station robberies or attempted robberies in addition to the Sept. 14, 2021, robbery in Pennsauken, including robberies in Haddon Township on Aug. 30, 2021; Pennsauken on Aug. 30, 2021; Bridgeton on Aug. 31, 2021; Brooklawn on Aug. 31, 2021; Vineland on Aug. 31, 2021; Pennsauken on Sept. 1, 2021; Haddon Township on Sept. 1, 2021; and Haddon Township on Sept. 16, 2021.

Two of the gas stations were victimized more than once. At each gas station, at least one member of the conspiracy brandished what appeared to be an assault weapon in order to threaten the gas station attendant.

For several of the robberies, Bradshaw and his conspirators used a car they obtained by committing an armed carjacking in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Members of the carjacking conspiracy traveled from Camden to Philadelphia and brandished what appeared to be an assault weapon in order to force a driver and passenger from an automobile.

They returned to Camden with the victim’s car, which they proceeded to use to drive to and from some of their gas station robberies.

The complaint against Rogers remains pending. Sellinger said the allegations against him are merely accusations, and Rogers is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The count of conspiracy to commit robbery and the robbery count to which Bradshaw pleaded guilty each carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The count of conspiracy to commit armed carjacking to which Bradshaw pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

