New Brunswick environmentalists temper Governor Phil Murphy’s boasts

Governor Phil Murphy boasted about improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station funded in his 2023 budget, while environmentalists rallied outside the building where he spoke.

During his speech, Murphy equated the administration of former state Senator and Mayor John Lynch, Jr. with that of Mayor James M. Cahill, who has ruled the City of New Brunswick since 1991. Lynch, the son of another New Brunswick mayor and state senator, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and tax evasion in 2006, and he was sentenced to three years and three months in federal prison.

Asked to clarify his remarks praising the powerful political criminal in light of a proclaimed zero tolerance for corruption policy, Murphy said, “I made the observation that you had 44 consecutive years between Mayor Lynch and Mayor Cahill and this community is experiencing now a decades-long renaissance.”

Murphy flatly responded, “No comment on that,” when questioned about Sayreville political boss Tom Pollando’s arrest on bribery and corruption charges in connection with a prostitution ring that was run out of a Sayreville strip club.

Murphy also defended U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, whose federal bribery and corruption indictment ended in a hung jury, refusing to say he should resign and endorsing his re-election after the Trump administration declined to pursue a second trial.

Aside from his usual defense of corruption, Murphy used his visit to announce a $49 million investment in the city’s rail station for replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.

Independent New Brunswick mayoral candidate Charlie Kratovil said he told residents participating in the “climate rally about my plans to make New Brunswick safer for pedestrians and cyclists and finally get us a reliable system of clean electric buses to connect our neighborhoods and make it easier to survive here without a car.”

Murphy has been a disappointment to many environmental advocates who supported his political ambitions only to see his administration advance fracking pipeline and gas-fired power plant projects.

More than a dozen leading environmental groups recently stepped up pressure on the Murphy administration to implement a proposed emergency rule that would redraw flood maps to match the bigger storms that are coming with climate change.

“These 100-year and 500-year floods are now happening less than every 10 years,” said Jennifer Coffey, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions, one of the groups that signed the statement. “The climate has changed so significantly in the past few decades that our flood hazard rules and maps are significantly outdated.”

The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) will manage the renovation of the rail station on behalf of the county and NJ Transit, inclusive of design and construction, taking the project off the hands of government officials who are accountable to the voters. The MCIA is run by a board of appointees who depend on government contracts for their livelihoods.

Despite the history of corruption and apparent opportunity for more in the plan described by Murphy, on hand to praise his spending scheme was a bevy of sycophants including state Commissioner Transportation Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ Transit CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and Cahill.

