Police investigating hit-and-run in Trenton; victim in critical condition

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to the Bristol Myers Squibb Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, which is adjacent to the Trenton Housing Authority’s Prospect Village, a project comprised of 120 townhome style apartments.

Trenton Police and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Team are investigating the crash.

