Somerset County woman scammed over $1 million in federal PPP loans

Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield, New Jersey, today pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court to fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

Garcis was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Garcis conspired with at least one other individual to submit two fraudulent PPP loan applications to a lender on behalf of purported businesses that she controlled.

She also submitted three fraudulent EIDL loan applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on behalf of three business that she owned.

She then engaged in financial transactions with the loan proceeds, including for the purchase of real estate.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP.

In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding.

The applications Garcis submitted each contained fraudulent representations to the lender, a Federal Home Loan Bank member, and the SBA, including bogus federal tax documents purportedly from the IRS.

Garcis also fabricated the existence of employees and wages paid through the purported businesses.

According to IRS records, however, none of the purported tax documents that Garcis submitted in support of her loan applications were ever in fact filed with the IRS.

Based on Garcis’ misrepresentations, her loan applications for her purported businesses were approved for approximately $1.05 million in federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds meant for distressed small businesses.

Garcis then used the proceeds to purchase property and for various personal expenses.

The count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The counts of wire fraud each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The count of money laundering carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023.

