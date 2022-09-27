One dead, three injured in 3 separate Hudson County shooting incidents

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said a 28-year-old Hoboken man was killed in a shooting in the area of 560 Marshall Drive, while authorities in Jersey City reported non-fatal injuries in two shooting incidents in the city Sunday morning.

Officers dispatched to investigate reports of shots fired near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, found one person suffering a non-fatal gunshot wound.

A second victim suffering gunshot wounds was transported to Jersey City Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Officers responding to another report of shots fired in the 400 block of Bergen Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, found a woman bleeding from gunshot wound to her arm.

According to Suarez, members of the Hoboken Police Department responded to a 911 call at approximately 3:25 a.m. on September 25, 2022, when they found the victim, Christopher Garcia, 28, with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Garcia was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at about 3:56 a.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information may leave a tip at: www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org or contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

