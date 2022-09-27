Paterson man injured by gunshot

At about 1:53 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, Paterson Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 10th Avenue and East 23rd Street.

Officers found a 58-year-old male suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound there when they arrived at the location.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center but no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office wants anyone with information about the incident to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, send email or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

