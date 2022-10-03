11 New Jersey school boards have construction questions on Oct. 6 ballot

When voters head to the polls Oct. 6, they will have the opportunity to vote on a number of school ballot questions. Statewide, the New Jersey School Boards Association has learned of 11 boards of education with construction questions on the ballot.

The amount proposed by these questions is $611,148,574 across New Jersey, with state funds of $217,094,643 at stake for voters.

Under the Educational Facilities and Construction and Financing Act of 2000, the state will fund at least 40% of eligible school construction costs through annual debt service aid. Below are the statewide figures gathered from the offices of the county clerks.

Atlantic County

Greater Egg Harbor – The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education is asking voters to approve rehabilitation, renovations, alterations and improvements to the Absegami High School, Oakcrest High School and Cedar Creek High School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furnishings, equipment, site work and related work and to appropriate $21,013,875 for such purposes, including $1,250,000 from the capital reserve. The final eligible costs of the projects approved by the commissioner of education are $16,353,875 (with $6,620,000 allocated to Absegami High School, $5,476,875 allocated to Oakcrest High School and $4,257,000 allocated to Cedar Creek High School). The proposed improvements include $1,235,000 allocated to Absegami High School, $1,684,375 allocated to Oakcrest High School and $1,755,125 allocated to Cedar Creek High School. The board of education would be authorized to transfer funds among the projects.

Total bonding amount: $19,763,875.

State funds: $8,871,487

Bergen County

Northvale – The Northvale Board of Education is asking voters to approve various improvements, alterations, renovations, repairs, upgrades and field improvements and to construct an addition at Northvale Public School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work. The project includes $715,000 for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The board of education is authorized to transfer funds among the projects approved at this special election

Total bonding amount: $10,628,209.

State funds: $3,403,655

Wallington – The Wallington Board of Education is asking voters to approve improvements at Wallington Junior/Senior High School – upgrading of science labs and conversion of home economics classroom to cafeteria and warming kitchen; Wallington Junior/Senior High School – security upgrades, including, but not limited to, installation of new surveillance, access control, lighting and communications equipment, construction of security vestibules, relocation of the main office from the second to the first floor and conversion of the former main office to a classroom; and Frank W. Gavlak Elementary School – replacement of HVAC systems, ceilings and lighting. The commissioner of education has determined that the final eligible costs of the project are $7,278,530, which has been allocated as follows: junior/senior high school alteration project – $1,293,463; junior/senior high school security project – $1,685,067; and Gavlak school project – $4,300,000. The school district would be able to transfer a portion of the proposed local share cost of one project to another.

Total bonding amount: $7,278,530

State funds: $2,911,412

Burlington County

Mansfield – The Mansfield Board of Education is asking voters to approve a capital improvement program consisting of: (i) the construction of safety and security improvements and the upgrade of the HVAC and electrical systems at the Mansfield Township Elementary School, together with various other improvements, including replacing a roof at the elementary school, the construction of safety and security improvements and upgrading the HVAC and electrical systems at the John Hydock Elementary School, various other improvements, and the acquisition of furniture, fixtures and equipment as necessary.

Total bonding amount: $2,231,000.

State funds: $892,400

Camden County

Cherry Hill – The Cherry Hill Board of Education is asking voters to approve various improvements, alterations, renovations, repairs and upgrades at Barclay Early Childhood Center, Beck Middle School, Carusi Middle School, Cooper Elementary School, Kilmer Elementary School, Lewis Alternative High School, Paine Elementary School and Woodcrest Elementary School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work, and various improvements, alterations, renovations, repairs, upgrades, and additions at Barton Elementary School, Cherry Hill High School East, Harte Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Kingston Elementary School, Knight Elementary School, Mann Elementary School, Rosa Middle School, Sharp Elementary School, Stockton Elementary School and Cherry Hill High School West, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work. It seeks approval to appropriate $370,443,929, partially funded by $6,269,829 available from the Coronavirus Response and Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, the Elementary and Secondary School Energy Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Elementary and Secondary School Energy Relief Fund and $263,000 available from a New Jersey Schools Development Authority Emergent and Capital Maintenance Needs Grant, and the issuance of bonds in an amount not to exceed $363,911,100. The final eligible costs for the projects approved by the commissioner of education are $332,534,686 (consisting of $6,148,290 for Barclay Early Childhood Center, $19,178,513 for Beck Middle School, $35,425,040 for Carusi Middle School, $7,496,163 for Cooper Elementary School, $9,907,505 for Kilmer Elementary School, $6,556,357 for Lewis Alternative High School, $7,050,232 for Paine Elementary School, $9,649,813 for Woodcrest Elementary School, $10,582,799 for Barton Elementary School, $76,611,844 for Cherry Hill High School East, $9,221,696 for Harte Elementary School, $9,827,566 for Johnson Elementary School, $12,540,698 for Kingston Elementary School, $8,543,937 for Knight Elementary School, $8,847,673 for Mann Elementary School, $13,419,448 for Rosa Middle School, $9,284,636 for Sharp Elementary School, $8,269,497 for Stockton Elementary School and $63,972,979 for Cherry Hill High School West). The project includes $6,526,399 for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The board of education is authorized to transfer funds among the projects approved at this special election.

Total bonding amount: $363,911,100.

State funds: $133,013,874

Middlesex County

Sayreville – The Sayreville Board of is asking voters to approve major air conditioning improvements and various renovations, alterations and improvements at the Emma Arleth Elementary School, Eisenhower Elementary School, Selover Elementary School, Truman Elementary School, Wilson Elementary School, Samsel Upper Elementary School, Sayreville Middle School and Sayreville War Memorial High School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures and equipment, site work and related work. The final eligible costs of the projects approved by the commissioner of education are $97,474,209 (with $6,710,162 allocated to Emma Arleth Elementary School, $5,741,255 allocated to Eisenhower Elementary School, $4,500,145 allocated to Selover Elementary School, $5,813,275 allocated to Truman Elementary School, $6,775,041 allocated to Wilson Elementary School, $24,835,330 allocated to Samsel Upper Elementary School, $18,623,865 allocated to Sayreville Middle School and $24,475,136 allocated to Sayreville War Memorial High School). The board of education would be authorized to transfer funds among the projects.

Total bonding amount: $97,474,209

State funds: $38,989,684

Monmouth County

Little Silver – The Little Silver Board of Education is asking voters to approve various improvements, alterations, renovations and upgrades to Markham Place School and to Point Road Elementary School, including the acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment, and any site work. The final eligible costs for the projects approved by the New Jersey commissioner of education are $35,080,729 (consisting of $18,443,115 for Markham Place School and $16,637,614 for Point Road Elementary School). The project includes $849,445 (consisting of $22,005 for Markham Place School and $827,440 for Point Road Elementary School) for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The board of education would be authorized to transfer funds among the projects.

Total bonding amount: $35,930,174

State aid: $14,032,292

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Board of Education is asking voters to approve a capital improvement program at the Shrewsbury Borough School consisting of (i) construction of an addition consisting of pre-kindergarten classrooms, a student resource room with options for small group instruction and a cafeteria with storage space and adjacent restrooms fully compliant with the American Disabilities Act, (ii) replacement and/or upgrading to the electrical, communications, fire, safety, utility and HVAC systems, along with related roof repairs, and the replacement, improvement and/or repair of the windows, doors, walls and ceilings, together with the completion of exterior work and other site improvements at the facility, and (iii) the completion of such other work and improvements, and acquisition of furniture, fixtures and equipment as may be necessary therefor or related to the projects set forth above. This school facilities project includes $10,610,808 for school facility construction elements in addition to the facility efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or that are not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g).

Total bonding amount: $22,517,820

State funds: $4,762,805

Morris County

East Hanover – The East Hanover Board of Education is asking voters to approve an addition, renovations, alterations and improvements at East Hanover Middle School, Central Elementary School, Frank J. Smith School and the East Hanover Township Board Office, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, furnishings and equipment, site work and related costs. The final eligible costs of the project approved by the commissioner of education are $2,968,811 with $772,420 allocated to East Hanover Middle School, $2,105,771 allocated to Central Elementary School, $90,620 allocated to the Frank J. Smith School and $0 allocated to the East Hanover Township Board Office. The proposed improvements include $1,430,000 allocated to Central Elementary School and $1,640,830 allocated to the East Hanover Township Board Office for elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g).

Total bonding amount: $12,013,163

State funds: $1,187,524

Somerset County

Watchung Hill – The Watchung Hills Regional High School district is asking voters to approve various improvements, alterations, renovations and upgrades at Watchung Hills Regional High School, including the acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work.

Total bonding amount: $7,951,710

State funds: $3,180,684

Union County

Kenilworth – The Kenilworth Board of Education is asking voters to approve various improvements, alterations, renovations, upgrades, additions and field improvements to David Brearley Middle/High School, and various improvements, alterations, renovations and upgrades to Harding Elementary School, including the acquisition and installation of fixtures, furniture, equipment and any site work.

The final eligible costs for the projects approved by the New Jersey commissioner of education are $14,622,064 (consisting of $10,522,754 for David Brearley Middle/High School and $4,099,310 for Harding Elementary School). The project includes $4,845,675.80 for David Brearley Middle/High School for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the commissioner of education or not otherwise eligible for state support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The board of education is authorized to transfer funds among the projects approved at this special election.

Total bonding amount: $31,448,784

State funds: $5,848,826

