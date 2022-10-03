Paterson’s 19th homicide of the year

A man was killed at about 11 p.m. on Saturday night, in the city’s 19th homicide of the year, in a shooting early Sunday morning in Paterson, where a woman was also critically injured.

Police released few details except that the dead man was in his 40s.

The woman who was struck by gunfire suffered nonfatal injuries in the incident, which occurred on Van Houten Street, near the corner of Summer Street.

Anyone with information can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

The city has had about 77 shootings so far this year, including 19 killings.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh claimed that he fired Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike’’ Baycora, who was in the top post for two years, for his nonchalant attitude as the rise in shootings in Paterson resulted in new record high numbers of murders.

Sayegh accused Baycora of snoozing at cabinet meetings.

Last year, Paterson had 23 homicides and 97 shootings by this date. In 2020, Paterson had 20 homicides and 82 shootings through Oct. 1. Three years ago, the city had 68 shootings and 13 homicides through Oct. 1, and in 2018 there were 50 shootings and six homicides in that time period.

