MSNBC anchor Ari Melber says Trump’s multiple plots comprised a failed coup

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber wrote a forward to the Jan. 6 Committee report, set for publication on October 18, 2022, asserting that former President Donald Trump’s plots comprised a continuous coup conspiracy, rather than planning for a “single day.”

Melber exposes how that effort ranged from lawsuits to electoral fraud to blatantly illegal efforts to overturn votes.

In chilling detail, he shows how that process might have engineered a technical effort to ‘override’ the election on the floor of Congress—an essential map, and warning, for those who wish to protect democracy.

The tone and tenor of this official report on the findings of the bipartisan Congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol, essentially concludes that Trump’s behavior constituted a conspiracy to overthrow the election-related coup.

Trump’s myriad of legal problems recently intensified during week of lawsuits and court decisions that went against the embattled former president — including a civil suit filed by the New York attorney general that partly seeks to prohibit him or his adult children from running a company in the state.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI continue to investigate Trump’s handling of highly sensitive classified documents in a probe that could result in a federal indictment.

Special master Judge Raymond Dearie ordered Trump to explain why each one of the more than 10,000 seized documents should be returned to him, and to put up or shut up about his unfounded claim that the FBI might have planted incriminating evidence against him.

Unsealed court papers reveal that a writer already suing him for defamation plans to file a second lawsuit alleging he raped her, under a historic new law passed by New York legislators.

