Air Force exploring developments at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and 87th Air Base Wing (ABW) will host an Industry Exchange Day on Thursday, October 13, 2022, to explore possible energy resiliency and commercial mixed-use development opportunities at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB MDL), New Jersey.

The Air Force is seeking private and public interest for the development of ±169-acre separate parcels on JB MDL.

The Industry Exchange Day forum provides the public with an opportunity to collaborate with the Air Force to advance installation development through the service’s Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) program.

The program is a non-Federal Acquisition Regulation real estate transaction executed in accordance with United States Codes. It is a lease agreement between the Air Force and public entities and/or private developers to create mutually beneficial commercial projects on non-excess, and underutilized Air Force property.

The Air Force receives cash or a combination of cash and in-kind consideration, at or above Fair Market Value (FMV) in exchange for the leasing of the property. The EUL projects cover a broad range of industries including hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy, and commercial mixed-use developments.

The Air Force is specifically interested in determining the viability of leasing all, or a portion of, the available parcels for the purpose of financing, permitting, developing, constructing, installing, owning, maintaining, and operating commercial buildings.

The underutilized parcels of non-excess real property consist of two land tracts on the installation:

Tract 1: Route 70 (Woodlands) Site, ± 100 acres developable.

Tract 2: BOMARC Site ± 69 acres, infrastructure intact.

The Air Force has released a “draft” Request for Lease Proposal (RFLP) on SAM.gov, USAF-AFCEC-23-R-0001. The draft RFLP closes on Thursday, 27 October 2022.

The Air Force is issuing this proposalto solicit proposals from entities interested in entering into a long-term ground lease for all or a portion of that certain real property located at an active military installation located in several municipalities in Burlington County and Ocean County, New Jersey.

The parcels proposed are comprised of approximately 169 acres of land located in Plumstead Township and Manchester Township respectively.

The government anticipates the land will be used for energy-related improvements such as a natural gas plant, solar and/or commercial mixed-use developments by a private commercial user.

The Industry Exchange Day brings developers together to learn more about Air Force needs and to share ideas. To register, email JBMDL.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.

For questions regarding Industry Exchange Day or registration, send an email to JBMDL.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.

