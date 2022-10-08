Racist Republican allegedly threatened to shoot package delivery driver

John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats after he allegedly told a Black package delivery driver that the worker was in “a racist neighborhood” and suggested he could be shot dead.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said that an investigation conducted by his office’s Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that on September 5, 2022, Vincentini followed an Amazon delivery driver into a cul-de-sac as the driver was making deliveries.

Vincentini parked his vehicle in such a way as to block the Amazon driver’s vehicle.

John Vincentini image from Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office

Vincentini then proceeded to confront the driver, questioned why the driver was in his neighborhood, and further inquired as to whether the driver understood that it was a racist neighborhood.

Vincentini then asked the driver whether he wanted him to go back to his car, get his rifle, and shoot the driver in the head.

The Amazon driver then drove away and contacted the Lacey Township Police Department.

On October 5, 2022, Vincentini surrendered himself to the Lacey Township Police Department. He was processed and released on a summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

Vincentini is a registered Republican voter who resides at 545 Westwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township.

“It is against the law to intimidate someone based upon their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, national origin, disability, or gender identity/expression. Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated and if warranted – prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Billhimer.

A spokesperson with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, said the incident shows Amazon must provide better protection for its workers.

“This is a deeply disturbing incident of racism,” said CAIR-NJ Executive Director Selaedin Maksut. “It’s astounding that someone can boldly make such threats. While we are relieved that the incident did not escalate, we call on Amazon to provide better protection for its workers.”

He said CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.

