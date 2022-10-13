Progressive Democrats endorse independent New Brunswick Mayor candidate

Charlie Kratovil, the only independent candidate for Mayor of New Brunswick, secured the endorsement of two leading progressive organizations in his bid for office: Progressive Democrats of New Jersey and RU Progressive.

“I am proud to have earned the support of these impressive grassroots organizations,” said Kratovil. “As a long-time community organizer in New Brunswick, I’ve worked with many of these activists for years, and I’ll continue working for progressive change once I’m elected Mayor.”

“Charlie is the only independent, progressive in the race and is fighting to make New Brunswick safe and affordable for everyone to live in,” said the Progressive Democrats of New Jersey in a statement.

Progressive Democrats of New Jersey is a grassroots political organization dedicated to electing progressive political officials while also pushing for political reform on behalf of the people of New Jersey.

The group has active chapters in eight counties in the state, was a major proponent of Vote By Mail in the 2020 election, and created a pledge to get police union money out of campaigns.

RU Progressive, the largest progressive political organization at Rutgers University, issued a statement calling Kratovil “a true activist” and “a long time advocate for the city’s residents,” citing his persistent advocacy for bus shelters, police transparency, and affordable housing.

The group organizes around progressive issues on the local, state and federal levels and seeks to implement policies that ensure no one in our community gets left behind.

Kratovil, an activist and journalist in New Brunswick for over a decade, had previously secured the endorsement of the Middlesex County chapter of Our Revolution, the political organization launched by US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Kratovil is running on a progressive platform to make New Brunswick cleaner, safer, and more affordable. He is well-known as a defender of local democracy, having fought for and won the implementation of school board elections in New Brunswick a decade ago.

As a community organizer and environmental justice advocate, he is currently leading an effort to stop the construction of another dirty gas power plant along the Raritan River waterfront near New Brunswick.

