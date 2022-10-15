Cherry Hill police officer killed a man but few details have been released

A Cherry Hill police officer killed a man around 2 p.m. on Tuesday near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West in the Camden County community but authorities have not released many details.

Authorities have not identified the man who died and police have not explained what led up to the shooting that occurred in a home along the broad, tree-lined street.

No other information was released, and the circumstances of the shooting and the events leading up to it were unclear because Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf and Cherry Hill Mayor Susan Shin Angulo referred questions to the Attorney General’s Office, where representatives declined requests for comment on the incident.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings, but people should be demanding full and honest accountability.

Police have been known to lie about the deaths of American citizens.

A Minneapolis Police Department press release from the day of George Floyd’s death, that went viral following Derek Chauvin’s conviction on murder charges, made no mention of the kind of force officers used on the 46-year-old Black man.

Instead, the release stated, “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

Marissa Hawk told Brandon Goldner of CBS3 Eyewitness News, that she was coming home from school around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed a single police car in front of the house where the shooting happened.

“Then I left my house, went to the bank 30 minutes later, and there were 12 [police cars],” Hawk said. “I’ve grown up in Cherry Hill practically my whole life. There’s never been anything like this before.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...