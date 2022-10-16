Phil Murphy won’t say he backs Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora

As an unprecedented wave of murder and harsh economic conditions plague New Jersey’s capital city, Governor Phil Murphy won’t publicly say he supports the re-election of Reed Gusciora even though he has publicly castigated two of the three Black women running against the White Mayor.

Gusciora is being challenged by two women whom Murphy has previously called upon to resign from the Trenton City Council, Council President Kathy McBride and West Ward Councilwoman Robin Vaughn.

McBride was once told to resign by Murphy, who also joined calls for the resignation of Trenton West Ward Councilwoman Robin Vaughn over her use of vulgarities in response to Gusciora’s own inappropriate language during a heated exchange over the waste of taxpayer money being spent by unaccountable non-profit groups.

The Councilwoman has been maligned for what has been called a “vulgar, homophobic rant” even though she apologized while the mayor was given a pass for his May 4, 2020, remarks, calling Vaughn an “idiot” and hurling other epithets during the exchange.

“Vaughn was demanding to know what happened to millions of dollars and in response, Gusciora called her an idiot, which set off a juvenile storm of offensive words, but the Councilwoman is still looking out for the people, who seem to be getting less than their money’s worth,” said one observer.

Gusciora is New Jersey’s first openly gay mayor but Vaughn’s offensive words are far less troubling that the rash of murders the mayor has been unable to curb, even burning through seven different officers in charge of the city’s police department. One former police chief is suing him in a case that asserts sexual and racial discrimination and corruption.

Gusciora claimed Vaughn’s criticism of ‘do nothing’ nonprofits was baseless attacks and the Mayor called her a child and an idiot. before she replied: “You’re nothing but an old pedophile running around with little boys. You need to get the fuck out of the office and get the fuck out of Trenton.”

Murphy has called on other local officials to resign over controversies but not for Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise, who declared that she has no intention of quitting after she was caught on camera in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist without even tapping the brakes and waiting six hours to report the incident to police.

DeGise is the daughter of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, who has controlled the county’s Democratic Party for decades.

