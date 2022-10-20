Middlesex County man charged with child pornography

A Middlesex County, New Jersey, man was charged today in connection with production of child pornography.

Sunil Vaid, 50, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of production of child pornography.

He appeared on Oct. 18, 2022, before U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa and was detained.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and statements filed in this case, Vaid used multiple fraudulent online personas on a social media platform and several email accounts to target female victims under the age of 18.

He solicited them to provide Vaid with nude photos and videos of themselves.

Vaid interacted with the victims on the social media platform, then used an email account to communicate with the victims.

At different times, he posed as a male who was interested in a romantic relationship and could help them start their modeling careers, a female who could help their careers, and a personal trainer.

The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

