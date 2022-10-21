Deadly police shooting in Paterson under investigation

A police officer shot and killed a Florida man who fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident carrying a fake firearm on October 10, 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in Paterson, N.J.

The male civilian who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida.

According to the preliminary state investigation, at approximately 4:12 p.m. on October 10th, Zhang was involved in an automobile collision in the area of Straight and Van Houten Streets.

Zhang ran from the scene. As he fled, he attempted to enter multiple other vehicles, armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Detective Victor Lora of the Paterson Police Department pursued Zhang on foot.

During an encounter on Van Houten Street with Zhang, Lora fired his service weapon and one or more bullets struck Zhang.

Zhang was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:23 p.m.

A 9mm P.A.K. Zoraki Semiautomatic Blank Pistol, an imitation firearm, was recovered near his body.

This the Attorney General’s Office is required to conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

