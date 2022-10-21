Two injured during daytime drive-by shooting in Elizabeth

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon, during a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Boyle Place in Elizabeth.

One victim sustained a minor bullet wound in the leg while another person was struck by the vehicle used by the shooter as the guman made his get away from the scene.

Police founds a number of shell casings and the two injured victims when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly after noon on October 19, 2022.

Authorities investigating the incident have made no arrests, had no suspects and were still seeking a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth Police Department or Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

