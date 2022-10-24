Justice Department asks appeals court to terminate Trump case special master

The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal appeals court Friday to end the third-party review of documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, arguing that a district court should not have appointed a “special master” in the case.

The independent arbiter was appointed to inspect the records seized by FBI agents during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago in order to weed out any documents that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.

The appeal is the latest salvo in litigation over the scope of duties of the special master, a process that has caused some delays in the Justice Department’s investigation into the top-secret documents found at Trump’s home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...