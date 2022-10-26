42 charged with racketeering, violence, drug sales, and firearms offenses

Authorities lodged criminal charges today against 42 defendants related to racketeering, violence, narcotics distribution, and federal firearms offenses stemming from five separate investigations conducted by federal, state and local enforcement partners.

“Keeping New Jersey safe and reducing violent crime are core to this Office’s mission, and I have no higher priority as U.S. Attorney. The scourge of senseless gun violence plagues too many of our communities, particularly in our urban centers. We are committed to protecting the public from violent criminal organizations, and we will relentlessly hold those who harm and threaten the public accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. “The arrests and charges announced today were achieved through my Office’s collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners through our Violent Crime Initiative. Our VCI model targets the dangerous offenders and criminal organizations throughout New Jersey who threaten the public and perpetrate violence within our most vulnerable communities.”

The Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) is a collaborative, multi-agency program designed to combine the resources of New Jersey’s federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify, target, and prosecute violent offenders and criminal organizations throughout New Jersey.

“Selflessly working and coordinating with our law enforcement partners has strengthened our ability to better protect the public from violent actors and organized criminal conduct. The charges announced today resulted from that team effort,” said Sellinger.

Sellinger also noted that shooting incidents statewide and in cities where the VCIs operate are appreciably lower than the year-to-date total from last year, including a 23% reduction statewide, a 30% reduction in Newark, 27% reduction in Jersey City, and 12% reduction in Paterson.

“These decreases are not a reason for anyone to rest easy or let up, but it is a positive note for our communities that have seen all too much violence,” Sellinger said.

“My primary responsibility and focus as Attorney General is keeping the residents of our state safe – whether by tackling a rise in auto thefts or taking actions to prevent gun violence, including by holding violent offenders accountable,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. “Today, as a result of the efforts of various law enforcement agencies, we are once again demonstrating that effectively investigating and prosecuting violent crimes requires collaboration across local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. We are, quite simply, stronger and more effective when we collaborate, communicate, and share resources — which is precisely the type of partnerships we are fortunate to have here in New Jersey.”

“The Violent Crime Initiative plays an integral role in identifying and removing the most violent offenders in our communities,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s New Jersey Division Susan A. Gibson said. “Three of DEA’s investigations have resulted in the removal of 73 guns, more than 100 arrests, and the seizure of multiple kilograms of narcotics. It is the teamwork of law enforcement at every level working together toward the same goal that makes these investigations successful.”

“ATF remains vigilant in its pursuit of the most violent offenders in our communities by utilizing crime gun intelligence to disrupt the shooting cycle, and to prosecute shooters and their sources of crime guns,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey L. Matthews said. “We will continue to exploit investigative and data-driven leads derived from ATF’s National Tracing Center and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which is vital for both fair and impartial policing. These arrests send a clear and direct message of ATF’s continued commitment to combat violent crime and we will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to safeguard the public from violence.”

“Violent crime in every form negatively impacts quality of life for every person left in its wake,” FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said. “The citizens of New Jersey – and across this country – have the absolute right to feel safe in their homes, their communities, and their country, which is why the FBI places great emphasis on eradicating violence. It is a lofty goal and one that may seem unreachable in these divisive times. But we will continue to fight this fight alongside our federal, state, and local partners for as long as it takes. We ask the community to take an active role – if you see something, report it. We cannot let violence rule our way of life.”

The charges and arrests announced today are summarized below, followed by tables setting forth the names, ages, and residences of those charged, as well as the charges against them.

Oscar Miles Housing Complex Drug Trafficking Organization

Today, 14 individuals were charged by criminal complaints with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. According to the allegations in the complaints, the charged defendants participated in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) made up members and associates of the Grape Street Crips street gang. The organization controlled the drug trade in and around the Oscar Miles Village housing complex in Newark.

Sellinger credited special agents of the DEA, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, investigators of the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, investigators from the U.S. Marshal Service, under the direction of Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., investigators of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura, and the Newark Police Department, under the direction of Director of Public Safety Fritz Fragé, for the investigations leading to the charges in the Oscar Miles investigation.

The Government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samantha Fassanello of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit and Olta Bejleri of the Narcotics/OCDETF Unit.

Rollin’ 60’s Neighborhood Crips Criminal Organization

Ten members and associates of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang were recently charged by superseding indictment with participating in a racketeering conspiracy involving drug trafficking, carjackings, robberies, non-fatal shootings, and murder. According to the allegations in the superseding indictment, from in or around 2015 through 2022, the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips criminal organization operated in Essex and Union Counties, the New Jersey prison system, and elsewhere in New Jersey and nationally. During this alleged conspiracy, several of the charged defendants committed multiple non-fatal shootings and a murder, in furtherance of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips criminal organization.

Sellinger credited special agents of the DEA, under Special Agent in Charge Gibson’s direction, the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Tammy Tomlins, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey L. Matthews, as well as investigators of the U.S. Marshals Service, under Marshal Juan Mattos’ direction; the Irvington Police Department, under the direction of Police Division Director Tracy Bowers, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Newark Police Department, under the direction of Public Safety Director Fragé, the Bloomfield Police Department, under the direction of Director of Public Safety Samuel A. DeMaio, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura’s direction, the East Orange Police Department, under the direction of Chief Phyllis L. Bindi, the Elizabeth Police Department, under the direction of Police Director Earl J. Graves, the Edison Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police Tom Bryan, the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor William A. Daniel, the Spotswood Police Department, under the direction of Chief Philip Corbisiero, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force, which includes members of the FBI, for the investigations leading to the charges in the Rollin 60’s investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori, Chief of the Narcotics/OCDETF Unit.

Bounty Hunter Bloods Criminal Organization

Seven members and associates of the Bounty Hunter Bloods street gang were indicted for participating in a racketeering conspiracy that involved the commission of multiple murders, multiple non-fatal shootings, fraud, and narcotics distribution. According to the allegations in the indictment, from in or around 2019 to 2022, the Bounty Hunter Bloods criminal organization operated in Somerset, Middlesex, Passaic, and Mercer Counties, as well as within the New Jersey prison system. During that period, several of the charged defendants are alleged to have committed violent acts, including murder, a mass shooting, and assaults with deadly weapons, all in furtherance of the affairs of Bounty Hunter Bloods criminal organization. In one instance, members of the Bounty Hunter Bloods are alleged to have shot nine people in New Brunswick, killing two. Over the course of this conspiracy, members and associates of the Bounty Hunter Bloods criminal organization are alleged to have shot 16 people in New Jersey, killing three.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), under the direction of Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy in Newark, as well as investigators of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor John McDonald, the New Brunswick Police Department, under the direction of Director Anthony Caputo, and the Franklin Township Police Department, under the direction of Director of Public Safety Quovella Mayweather, for the investigations leading to the charges in the Bounty Hunter Bloods investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kendall Randolph of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit and Tracey Agnew of the Criminal Division in Trenton.

Lincoln Park Drug Trafficking Organization

Six defendants were charged by criminal complaints with conspiring to participate in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl and crack-cocaine in and around Lincoln Park in Newark. This investigation also resulted in the seizure of 13 firearms and quantities of cocaine.

Sellinger credited special agents of the ATF, under Special Agent in Charge Matthews’s direction, special agents of the DEA, under Special Agent in Charge Gibson’s direction, investigators of the Newark Police Department, under Public Safety Director Fragé’s direction, and investigators of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Fontoura’s direction, for the investigations leading to the charges in the Lincoln Park investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Levin of the National Security Unit.

Trinitarios

Five members and associates of several branches of the Trinitarios street gang were arrested and charged by criminal complaints with conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin, as well as firearms offenses. According to the allegations in the complaints, the defendants conducted their narcotics and firearms activities in and around the Fifth Ward of Paterson.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, under Special Agent in Charge Dennehy’s direction, investigators of the Paterson Police Department, under the direction of Police Director Jerry Speziale, and investigators of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, for the investigations leading to the charges in the Trinitarios investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah Sulkowski of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit and Edeli Rivera of the Narcotics/OCDETF Unit.

The investigations leading to the charges in the Oscar Miles, Rollin 60s, and Trinitarios investigations were part of Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operations. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints and indictments are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...