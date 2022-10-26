New Jersey getting $2.5 million for clean buses

Today, the Biden-Harris administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $2.5 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to two school districts in New Jersey.

The rebates will help school districts receive seven clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.

Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan joined school children, district leaders and community members in Seattle, Washington, today to make the announcement and highlight how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health.

The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs.

“Today’s historic investment will put seven clean school buses on the streets of New Jersey, ensuring clean, breathable air that all children in this state deserve,” said Regional EPA Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “This is an investment in our future, and thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, New Jersey and our region is continuing its incredible progress in upgrading its school bus fleet.

“The EPA’s clean school bus rebate program is another great example of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at work improving New Jersey’s environment,” said New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette. “We have far too many diesel school buses on the road.”

“These efforts will protect the health of our most precious resource, our children, especially in overburdened communities such as Atlantic City and Bridgeton that have been exposed to a disproportionate amount of air pollution for too long,” said LaTourette.

Today’s announcement includes funding for buses and infrastructure for school districts in Atlantic City and Bridgeton, New Jersey.

The Atlantic City School District will receive five clean school buses with nearly $1.5 million in funds.

The Bridgeton City School District will receive two clean school buses with nearly $800,000 in funds.

