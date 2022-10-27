Hudson County man convicted for having illegal gun & distributing drugs

A Hudson County, New Jersey, man was convicted today of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions.

Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted on Oct. 26, 2022, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark federal court on three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, during an Oct. 5, 2019 motor vehicle stop, Gaffney possessed heroin and cocaine in his underwear and shoe.

On Dec. 26, 2019, after law enforcement officers observed Gaffney selling drugs on MLK Drive and arrested him, heroin and cocaine were recovered from his jacket sleeve.

On Feb. 21, 2020, during a motor vehicle stop, a search of Gaffney’s vehicle revealed heroin hidden in a fuse compartment on the driver’s side and a Glock 22 .40 caliber firearm loaded with 11 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition found inside a fuse compartment on the passenger side.

The firearm charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The drug charges each carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...