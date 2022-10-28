Canadian pedophile nabbed seeking sexual encounters with young children

A Canadian man will make his initial appearance today on charges that he traveled to New Jersey for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

Patrick John Anthony Coderre, aka “T Ocean,” 53, of Ontario, Canada, is charged with one count of travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Coderre made his initial appearance by videoconference today before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III and was detained without bail.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement authorities have been investigating Coderre since March 2019 for child exploitation offenses.

Two undercover officers using three identities communicated with Coderre via text message, email, and the messaging platform Telegram concerning Coderre’s desire for sexual encounters with young children.

On Oct. 27, 2022, Coderre traveled from Canada to New Jersey to meet the undercover officers for what he believed would be a sexual encounter with one or more children at a hotel.

The charge of travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

