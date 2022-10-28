Ocean County man convicted on drug and weapon charges in federal court

Sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2023, for an Ocean County man who was convicted on drug and weapon charges in federal court today.

Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester, New Jersey, was convicted on Oct. 27, 2022, following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on five charges: possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Moss claims that authorities violated his rights and he denies all the charges against him.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents in this case and evidence at trial, law enforcement agents went to arrest Moss outside of his apartment building in Manchester, on May 24, 2019.

Sellinger claims that inside his apartment, Moss possessed over 1,000 grams of fentanyl, over 1,300 grams of heroin, and over 2,600 grams of cocaine; drug-packaging materials; over $150,000 in cash; and a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

The government also claimed that Moss consented to the search of his apartment and that he waived his Miranda rights when confronted by officers. Moss disputed that in court, making motions to suppress the evidence.

“If the cops who arrested me can arrest me without an arrest warrant and search my house without a search warrant and detain me for 2+ years with forged legal documents… It can happen to you,” said Moss in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I am a Black Man who has been unlawfully arrested and unlawfully detained since May 24, 2019. I am a victim of police misconduct,” said Moss.

The drug trafficking charges carry a minimum potential penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a maximum fine of $10 million.

The firearm possession charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

