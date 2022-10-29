Two men admit to trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in New Jersey

Kevin Salmon, 25, of Philadelphia, and John Munson, 47, of Deptford, New Jersey, each pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden federal court on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Salmon pleaded guilty to two counts of a superseding indictment charging him with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine. Munson pleaded guilty to one count of the superseding indictment charging him with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Salmon acted as a “runner” or “courier” for a drug-trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, drugs that he would distribute to others.

Salmon also admitted possessing two operable firearms at his residence while storing in the same location more than 2,500 grams of methamphetamine for the conspiracy. Munson admitted obtaining methamphetamine from the conspiracy in order to distribute the methamphetamine to others.

Two defendants – Glenn Long and Savon Skipwith – remain charged in the same superseding indictment and are scheduled for trial in February 2023. The charges against them are merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Ten other defendants have previously pleaded guilty as a result of the investigation.

Salmon faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Munson faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Sentencing for both defendants is scheduled for March 9, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Newark Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, with the investigation leading to today’s pleas. He also thanked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania; Drug Enforcement Administration, Philadelphia Division; U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Marshals Service; FBI; Bensalem Police Department; Berlin Borough Police Department; Berlin Township Police Department; Bucks County District Attorney’s Office; Camden County Prosecutor’s Office; Clayton Police Department; Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Task Force; Deptford Township Police Department; Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office; Gloucester Township Police Department; New Jersey State Police; New Jersey National Guard Counter Drug Task Force; Pennsylvania State Police; Pennsville Police Department; and Winslow Township Police Department for their assistance.

