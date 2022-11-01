Two Newark Police officers shot

There are unconfirmed reports that two Newark Police officers were shot this afternoon and a large contingent of law enforcement personnel is congregating outside the emergency department at University Hospital.

Two police officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section when they were shot and injured by a rooftop gunman from above.

Dozens of vehicles were seen speeding, some recklessly, along Bergen Avenue in the direction away from the medical complex at about 2:15 p.m.

The incident began around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue, when a gunman fired shots from the roof of a building.

One officer was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the leg but sources say their injuries are not considered life threatening.

No suspect is in custody.

Essex County Sheriffs, Newark Police and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office vehicles were among those racing toward the apparent crime scene.

Uniformed officers, FBI and a SWAT team are all on the scene.

Officials have not released any information about the incident and people among the crowd declined to comment.

State Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, who represents the area, said a gunman using a long gun fired from a roof of a residential building in the South Ward.

Caputo said authorities “shut everything down” in the neighborhood and are telling people to stay in their homes.

”There’s a lot of stress going on,” said Caputo, who confirmed that both officers were transported to University Hospital and are still alive.

Caputo said the shooter has not been captured.

“I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark. I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

Officials said Newark schools were locked down as a precaution.

“I am aware of and closely monitoring the situation unfolding in Newark,” U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. who encouraged residents to follow police directions to staying inside or away from the scene, remaining vigilant and locking their doors.

“I am also praying for the two courageous officers wounded today and am praying for their full recovery,” said Payne.

Catherine Adams, a spokesperson for the Newark Department of Public Safety, said there would be a press conference this afternoon.

