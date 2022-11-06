You lose: Powerball drawing is over

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is a massive $1.6 billion — the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning are about 300 million to one, so the fact is that you most likely won’t be a winner.

Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 69, 53, 45, 56 and 28.

The Powerball number is 20. PowerPlay Multiplier is 3X.

The estimated $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the “world’s largest lotto prize ever offered,” according to the multi-state game operator, but that is based on a 30-year annuity payout that would have considerably less buying power than the lump sum payment.

No one has chosen the annuity option since 2014.

The jackpot, which has a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million, still “breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records,” according to the California Lottery.

If no ticket matches all six of the numbers above, the Powerball jackpot will move closer to — and potentially surpass — the record $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016, which is also the largest lottery prize the nation has ever seen.

Prizes vary from $4 for the matching only the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls.

You can check all the prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

