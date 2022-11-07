Wikileaks murder plot draws civil suit, plus inquiry in Spain’s National Court

Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been served as part of a lawsuit alleging the intelligence agency illegally spied on US journalists and he was .

A video tweeted by Wikileaks shows Pompeo being served with a lawsuit brought by American lawyers and reporters who visited Julian Assange.

Footage Pompeo being handed the papers as he stands in front of a greenscreen.

Pompeo has been served with a lawsuit brought by US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange and are represented by NY attorney Richard Roth.

Spanish court documents show the plaintiffs argue that their US constitutional rights were violated by a Spanish company and Pompeo was summoned to testify over claims the US plotted to assassinate Assange.

Judge Santiago Pedraz, of Spain’s National Court, is leading an investigation into whether Spanish security firm UC Global spied on Assange while providing security for the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where the Australian resided between 2012 and 2019.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Court told reporters that Judge Pedraz had sent a request to US authorities to call the former US secretary of state as a witness about the alleged plot, which was first revealed by Yahoo News last November.

The outlet reported that senior CIA and Trump administration officials discussed the possibility of kidnapping or killing Assange after being angered by WikiLeaks’ 2017 publication of CIA hacking tools.

Discussions took place at the “highest levels” of the Trump administration, as Pompeo was the director of the CIA under Donald Trump from 2017 to 2018, when the Republican president appointed him as secretary of state.

Lawyers representing Assange in Spain, including the former judge Baltasar Garzón, allege that the US “orchestrated” the espionage effort against the activist, with UC Global placing microphones and cameras in the embassy to spy on his private conversations and meetings.

Assange is appealing British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s decision to extradite him to the US, where he is the first journalist to face espionage charges, which come with a potential 175-year jail sentence.

