3 dead. 2 injured in University of Virginia

Three people were fatally shot and two others were injured on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday, U-Va. officials said, in an outburst of violence that set off an intense manhunt in and around Charlottesville for a suspect police described as armed and dangerous.

At 5:50 a.m. Monday police agencies were conducting a “complete search on and around UVA grounds at this time. Expect increased law enforcement presence.”

The university identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., as the suspect. It did not yet identify any victims.

“As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” U-Va. President James E. Ryan wrote in a message to the community at about 4 a.m. “We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional detail as soon as we are able.

A shooting on April 16, 2007 at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, in Blacksburg, Virginia, remains one of the nation’s most deadly mass slayings.

In that incident, Seung-Hui Cho, an undergraduate student at the university and a U.S. resident who was from South Korea, shot 49 people, killing 32 and wounding 17.

