Kansas City cop and three other men held young women as sexual slaves

Former Kansas City Police Department detective Roger Golubski was paid to help protect a sex trafficking operation of underage girls run out of an apartment complex, according to an expanded federal indictment filed on Monday.

A federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, returned a three-count indictment, unsealed today, charging Golubski and three other men – Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson and Richard Robinson – with conspiring, decades ago, to hold teenage women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude.

Golubski, who is under home arrest, already faces federal charges of rape, sexual assault and kidnapping. Golubski has long dodged allegations that he framed suspects and engaged in a pattern of abuse.

Golubski, a retired 35-year-veteran of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department allegedly used his position to shield a local drug kingpin and a sex-trafficking operation from law enforcement investigations.

Golubski on Monday pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court in Topeka, Kansas, according to his lawyer, Chris Joseph.

“Roger maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name from these decades-old and uncorroborated allegations,” said Chris Joseph.

Golubski was charged on Sept. 15 with federal civil rights violations for allegedly committing rape, sexual assault and kidnapping against two other women. He was released from lock-up on September 19 and is now under house arrest.

The new indictment provides graphic details about how Golubski allegedly was paid by drug kingpin Cecil A. Brooks and two other men, Lemark Roberson and Richard Robinson, aka “Bone,” during the late 1990s.

Brooks, Roberson and Robinson are also charged in a substantive count with holding a young woman, identified as Person 1, in a condition of involuntary servitude; and Brooks, Roberson and Golubski are charged in a substantive count with holding another young woman, Person 2, in a condition of involuntary servitude.

According to the indictment, from 1996 through 1998, Brooks provided a location at Delevan Apartments in Kansas City, where young women were held and where Brooks, Roberson and Robinson used physical beatings, sexual assaults and threats to compel young women to provide sexual services to men.

Then-detective Golubski is alleged to have accepted money from Brooks; provided protection from law enforcement for the criminal activity, including sex trafficking; and he forcibly raped the young woman identified as Person 2.

The first count of the indictment charges all four men with conspiring to hold young women, including Person 1 and Person 2, in a condition of involuntary servitude.

The second count charges Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson with holding Person 1 in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to Roberson.

The third count charges Brooks, Roberson and Golubski with holding Person 2 in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to adult men, including themselves.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Golubski was previously charged, in a separate indictment with civil rights violations for allegedly acting under color of law to commit aggravated sexual assaults.

One of his alleged victims, Ophelia Williams-Pettway, a mother to four children was raped by Golubski again and again over a period of months beginning in August 1999.

She was afraid to resist or report him. He said he could have somebody “do something to me and that they would never find me,” she recalled. “He was the police. What was I going to say; this policeman just raped me?”

