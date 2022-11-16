Alleged cocaine kingpin arrested and charged on 2012 indictment

A Guyanese citizen was arraigned yesterday on drug conspiracy charges.

Dennis Edwards, aka “Death,” 38, is charged in an indictment returned in 2012 with conspiring to import five kilograms or more of cocaine from St. Maarten into the United States.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court and was detained without bail

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Edwards was part of a criminal conspiracy that arranged to import cocaine into the United States.

Edwards was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, when he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport after having been deported from the Dominican Republic.

The conspiracy charge against Edwards carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

