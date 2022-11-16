Atlantic County drug dealer admits to illegal possession of a firearm

An Atlantic County man admitted his role in drug distribution and possession of a firearm as a felon before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in Camden federal court.

Clay Brown, 29, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Brown distributed at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl on multiple occasions to a confidential informant.

The day that agents arrested him for drug distribution, Brown possessed a backpack containing a firearm and controlled substances that he intended to distribute to others.

The gun was a Sig Sauer P250 9mm pistol, bearing serial number EAK18042, which was loaded with at least 9 rounds of ammunition.

Brown has multiple prior felony convictions that make it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.

Brown faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine on the drug distribution charge. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine on the firearms charge. Sentencing is scheduled for March 21, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...