Trenton home invasion leaves one dead, two injured with gunshot wounds

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the city during what police believe was a home invasion robbery.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said that Trenton police responded to the 200 block of Hewitt Street on a report of a man shot around 7:15 p.m. on November 16, 2022

Upon arrival, officers spoke to an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand who was then transported to Capital Health Medical Center for treatment.

At scene, officers learned that two other gunshot victims had arrived at St. Francis Medical Center.

A second adult male was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

A third victim, Jomar Rodriguez, 29, of Trenton, was shot multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rodriguez is believed to be the 21st murder victim in Trenton this year.

Preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a home invasion.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

